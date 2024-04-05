FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
FS Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %
FSBW opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $266.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.92. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FS Bancorp
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
