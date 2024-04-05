FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

FSBW opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $266.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.92. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FS Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.