FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $365,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,990,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMAR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.56. 72,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $33.74.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.