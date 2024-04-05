FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. owned about 0.11% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $480,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. 198,052 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

