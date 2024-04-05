Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.65. 71,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 675,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

FULC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

