Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Tracy D. Daw Sells 7,500 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Funko Stock Performance
FNKO stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Funko had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $291.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
