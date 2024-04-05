Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Tracy D. Daw Sells 7,500 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FNKO stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Funko had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $291.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Funko by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 65,198 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Funko by 354.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,706 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

