FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Issued By Capital One Financial

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. TD Securities restated a “tender” rating and issued a $18.85 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $20.03 on Friday. Enerplus has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 12.38%.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

