FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Boosted by Desjardins

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

AGI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

