FY2024 EPS Estimates for Information Services Co. Decreased by Edison Inv. Res (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Free Report) – Edison Inv. Res lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Information Services in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Edison Inv. Res analyst N. Davies now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

ISV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Information Services stock opened at C$27.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.71. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$19.22 and a 12-month high of C$27.78. The firm has a market cap of C$495 million, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89.

Insider Transactions at Information Services

In other Information Services news, Senior Officer Katherine Hillman-Weir sold 12,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.44, for a total transaction of C$337,813.84. Insiders own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Stories

