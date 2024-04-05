FY2024 EPS Estimates for Intellinetics, Inc. Decreased by Taglich Brothers (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellinetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Intellinetics’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Intellinetics had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million.

Intellinetics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellinetics

Intellinetics stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Intellinetics has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Intellinetics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellinetics

(Get Free Report)

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.