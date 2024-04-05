FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Increased by Analyst

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sonoco Products in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.26. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE SON opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

