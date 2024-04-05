FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Issued By HC Wainwright

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Neptune Digital Assets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Neptune Digital Assets’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.
Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Neptune Digital Assets had a negative net margin of 135.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of C$0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.43 million.
Neptune Digital Assets Trading Down 1.3 %
About Neptune Digital Assets
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
