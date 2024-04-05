FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. Increased by Desjardins (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.64.

AGI opened at C$19.68 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

