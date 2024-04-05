FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. Increased by Desjardins (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%.
Alamos Gold Stock Down 2.1 %
AGI opened at C$19.68 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.43.
Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
