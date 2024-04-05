FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pinterest, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinterest in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS
Pinterest Stock Performance
PINS opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60.
Institutional Trading of Pinterest
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 279,496.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,672,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Pinterest
In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $70,629.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock worth $6,531,381 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks With Hot RSIs That Scream Further Gains
- What are earnings reports?
- Unusually High Volume Points to Upside in These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.