G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Down to $28.03

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.03, but opened at $27.38. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 67,229 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 569.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 90,194 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,884,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 169,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.