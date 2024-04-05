Gamer Pakistan Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GPAK) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 8th

Gamer Pakistan’s (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 8th. Gamer Pakistan had issued 1,700,000 shares in its public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $6,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Gamer Pakistan Price Performance
NASDAQ:GPAK opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26. Gamer Pakistan has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.
Gamer Pakistan Company Profile
