Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $634,700.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $131.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.85 and its 200 day moving average is $113.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Generac by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 318,664 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

