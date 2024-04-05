General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 0.5% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.79.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $147.35 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $161.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

