Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.14 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.8% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 254,042 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 89.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

