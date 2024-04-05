Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $29.96

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.96, but opened at $29.35. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 311,725 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $1,154,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 83.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 254,042 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 4.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 89.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

