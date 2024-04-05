GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

GFL Environmental has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

GFL stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,545,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,518,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 204.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $39,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

