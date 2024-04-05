GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Roth Mkm

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 5.8 %
GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. GigaCloud Technology has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $45.18.
In other GigaCloud Technology news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,287 shares of company stock valued at $11,919,335. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
