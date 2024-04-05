GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Roth Mkm

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 5.8 %

GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. GigaCloud Technology has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $45.18.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GigaCloud Technology news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,287 shares of company stock valued at $11,919,335. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.