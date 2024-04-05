Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Truist Financial

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $44.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1,498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

