Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.77

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.77 and last traded at $97.00, with a volume of 230288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GKOS. Citigroup upped their target price on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Get Glaukos alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Glaukos

Glaukos Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 140,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $12,922,174.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,470.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $42,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 140,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $12,922,174.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,470.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,657 shares of company stock valued at $22,151,416. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.