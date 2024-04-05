GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.06

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
GLG Life Tech Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.
GLG Life Tech Company Profile
GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry.
Featured Stories
