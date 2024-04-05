Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.15

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.02. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $970.18 million, a PE ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 87.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

