Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.15

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.02. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.
Global Blue Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $970.18 million, a PE ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 87.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Blue Group
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.