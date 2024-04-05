Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.