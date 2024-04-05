Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Shares Up 27.8%

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) shot up 27.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. 133,272 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 446% from the average session volume of 24,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.78.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.