GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in March

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 304,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.3 days.

GrainCorp Price Performance

GRCLF opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. GrainCorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

