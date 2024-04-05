GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in March

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 304,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.3 days.
GrainCorp Price Performance
GRCLF opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. GrainCorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.
GrainCorp Company Profile
