GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading Up 5.1%

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.35. 6,473,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 11,067,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth $270,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 432.6% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

