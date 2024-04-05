Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.58

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 300955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,609,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,930,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

