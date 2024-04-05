Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPK. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,359 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,084,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,281,000 after purchasing an additional 169,395 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,817,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 950,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.