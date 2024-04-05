Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

GDOT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 267,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Green Dot news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $649,754.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,376.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Green Dot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Green Dot by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

