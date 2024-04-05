Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Critical Contrast

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -257.70% N/A -47.22% BTCS 583.51% -38.81% -31.40%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $66.76 million 0.35 -$271.07 million ($37.93) -0.08 BTCS $1.34 million 19.44 $7.82 million $0.56 2.96

This table compares Greenidge Generation and BTCS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BTCS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Greenidge Generation and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

BTCS has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.72%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Greenidge Generation.

Risk and Volatility

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BTCS beats Greenidge Generation on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

