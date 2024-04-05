GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Roth Mkm

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $1.80 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 31.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 487.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 143,551 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 38.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 31.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 121.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

