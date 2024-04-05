GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Roth Mkm

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
GreenPower Motor Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:GP opened at $1.80 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
