GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. 52,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.