Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $6.86

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $7.00. Grifols shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 460,431 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Grifols by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,787,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,744,000 after buying an additional 158,474 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Grifols by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 13,516,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,730 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Grifols by 16.4% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,574,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Grifols by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,684,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,156,000 after acquiring an additional 302,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Grifols by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,321 shares in the last quarter.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

