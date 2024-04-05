Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.32. 138,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 462,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GRND. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Grindr Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.09 million during the quarter. Grindr had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a positive return on equity of 101.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Grindr by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

