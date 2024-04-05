Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. 1,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $912.83 million, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Guild had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $57.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

