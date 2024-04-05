H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FUL. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.20.

FUL opened at $77.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $84.31.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,020,373.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,282.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,693 shares of company stock worth $2,353,357. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 90.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

