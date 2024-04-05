Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:HROWM)

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of HROWM stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

