HC Wainwright Comments on Gain Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ:GANX opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $58.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GANX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 947.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 189,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of allosteric therapies. Its lead drug candidate, GT-02287 for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Its drug discovery platform Magellan identifies novel allosteric binding sites on disease-implicated proteins and exploits untapped opportunities, by pinpointing pockets that cannot be found or drugged with current technologies.

