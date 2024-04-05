HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of DARE stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,988,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 149,762 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 53,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

