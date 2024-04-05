HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of allosteric therapies. Its lead drug candidate, GT-02287 for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Its drug discovery platform Magellan identifies novel allosteric binding sites on disease-implicated proteins and exploits untapped opportunities, by pinpointing pockets that cannot be found or drugged with current technologies.

