Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Director Sells C$157,200.00 in Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Director Chandra Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.86, for a total value of C$157,200.00.

Chandra Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Chandra Henry sold 10,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$76,968.00.

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HWX traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.42. 643,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.88. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.46.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of C$138.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7601586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HWX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price target on Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.95.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

