Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HWX. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price objective on Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins dropped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.95.

Shares of HWX traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.45. 218,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,183. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$5.76 and a 12 month high of C$8.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7601586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chandra Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$76,968.00. In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$95,406.48. Also, Director Chandra Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$76,968.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 366,229 shares of company stock worth $2,725,587. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

