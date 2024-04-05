Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HWX. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price objective on Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins dropped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.95.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HWX
Headwater Exploration Trading Up 1.2 %
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7601586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Chandra Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$76,968.00. In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$95,406.48. Also, Director Chandra Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$76,968.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 366,229 shares of company stock worth $2,725,587. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.