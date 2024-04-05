Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.63.
HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $43.01 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
