Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

HLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

NYSE HLF opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $763.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Herbalife news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 61,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodica Macadrai acquired 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,179.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,385.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 85,757 shares of company stock worth $723,278. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Herbalife by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Herbalife by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Herbalife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Herbalife by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

