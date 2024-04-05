Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Director Nicholas George Pappas Sells 1,000 Shares

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas George Pappas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $10,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,818. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicholas George Pappas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Nicholas George Pappas sold 1,300 shares of Heritage Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $9,178.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Nicholas George Pappas sold 1,500 shares of Heritage Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $8,895.00.

Shares of HRTG opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.90. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 6.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

