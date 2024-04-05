Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Hess were worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1,456.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth about $10,985,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 8.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 564,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,361,000 after buying an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Hess by 20.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,572. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.69 and its 200-day moving average is $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

