Hess (NYSE:HES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HES. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.23.

Hess Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HES opened at $156.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess has a 12-month low of $124.27 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Hess’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

